Rajouri, Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir: Results LIVE Updates

Polling for all five constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir has been completed. (HT File)

The seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on Saturday, June 1, marking the end of the election process. The Election Commission of India is set to hold a press conference in Delhi on Monday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m. This is the first time in India's history that the polling body will conduct a press conference ahead of the general election results, which are scheduled to be declared on June 4....Read More

In Jammu and Kashmir, the police have implemented an extensive three-tier security arrangement at a counting centre in Kathua district in anticipation of the vote counting for the Udhampur seat. This region sends five representatives to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

The seats are Rajouri, Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar, and Udhampur.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat, stationed at Kathua, provided told ANI, “We rehearsed; this will also help with field familiarisation of the forces that have come from outside. We have made a three-tier security deployment.”

SSP Anayat emphasized the readiness of the police force, highlighting the collaborative efforts with the district administration. “Police, with the help of district administration, are almost ready for June 4, the poll counting day. We are very hopeful that a very peaceful counting session will be held,” he stated.

On 4th June, stringent security checks will be enforced, with a particular focus on monitoring vehicles for any miscreants. The police have also urged the public to engage with in-charge police officers in the event of any disputes or confrontations, rather than taking matters into their own hands. “My only request with the people is to maintain coordination with the security forces. If there is any dispute or confrontation with the police, you can speak with the in-charge police officers,” SSP Anayat added.

“Do not take the law into your hands.”

SSP Anayat noted that elections in the region are celebrated with a festive spirit, and people are encouraged to come out and express their support for their candidates. He reassured the public that there would be no route diversions on the counting day. “Traffic will flow on both sides. Vehicles would be checked up,” he said.

List of parties in J&K

Indian National Congress (INC)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP)

Full Coverage: Lok Sabha Election Results

Lok Sabha Constituency Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Rajouri Result Awaited Result Awaited Baramulla Result Awaited Result Awaited Jammu Result Awaited Result Awaited Srinagar Result Awaited Result Awaited Udhampur Result Awaited Result Awaited

Stay tuned to this space for the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results!