Rahul Gandhi LIVE Updates: ‘Poll results a mandate against Modi’, says Kharge
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference at 5:30 pm today after the INDIA bloc's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Lok Sabha elections results on Tuesday defied the exit polls, eluding the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance of a ‘400 plus’ majority. According to the Election Commission trends, the BJP had won 20 and leading on another 224 seats as the counting of votes was underway.
The opposition INDIA bloc, which rejected the exit polls and asserted confidence of forming the next government, has put up a strong performance.
Several pollsters had predicted a terrific performance for the NDA in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, even exceeding the 2019 tally. However, the INDIA bloc comprising Congress and Samajwadi Party stunned everyone by gaining an edge on 40 seats. The BJP is leading on 36 seats, 26 less than its 2019 tally.
In Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) are leading on 28 out of 48 seats. The Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 18 seats.
In West Bengal, the ECI trends showed ruling TMC leading on 29 seat while the BJP ahead on 12. The Congress is leading on 1 seat. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 18 of the 42 seats.
In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has not been able to open its account. In Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is leading on 16 seats and is poised to become a kingmaker during the next government formation at the Centre. ...Read More
‘PM Modi spread lies on Cong manifesto’, says Kharge
“We fought elections on unemployment, inflation and attack on institutions. People aligned with our issues. The PM spread lies on Congress manifesto,” says Kharge
‘Election results a mandate against Modi’, says Kharge
“The people did not give a clear majority to one single party. The BJP sought votes for a single person. The mandate is against Modiji,” says Kharge
‘Victory of people and democracy’, says Kharge
“The Lok Sabha election results is a victory of people and democracy”, says Kharge
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra arrive at AICC headquarters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra arrive at AICC headquarters. He will address the presser shortly
Rahul Gandhi to address presser shortly at the AICC headquarters. You can watch the presser here
Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: ‘Winning by a margin of 1.50 lakh votes was tough for Modi’, says Cong's Ajay Rai
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai on Modi's victory from Varanasi,"Everyone has been campaigning for him and despite that PM Modi was trailing for last three hours. Winning by a margin of 1,50,000 was tough for him. The people of Kashi have shown that their support is with their brother (me)..."
Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: Cong moves EC alleging slow counting of votes in UP and Bihar
A delegation of Indian National Congress, led by senior leader Manu Abhishek Singhvi, submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, complaining about the counting of votes slowing down in several constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: ‘People fought elections to support Rahul Gandhi’, says Maha Cong chief
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on election results,"This was the fight of people and they fought it to support Rahul Gandhi. A change has come in the country...people have replied to the dictatorship...this is the defeat of PM Modi and BJP...Rahul Gandhi raised the voice of people...there will be a lot of 'Khela' tonight...change will come"
Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: ‘Countdown for exit of Himanta Biswa Sarma also begun’, says Cong leader
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posts on social platform X, saying"Not only is the PM outgoing, but with my young colleague Gaurav Gogoi's impressive 1 lakh+ lead in Jorhat, the countdown for the exit of the Assam CM @himantabiswa has also begun!"
Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: Cong MP leading from Wayanad, Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: The Congress MP is leading CPI's Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes in Kerala's Wayanad, the seat he currently represents in the Lok Sabha.
He is leading BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh from Raebareli by 3,88,742 votes.