Rahul Gandhi LIVE Updates: ‘Poll results a mandate against Modi’, says Kharge

Live

Lok Sabha election results 2024: The INDIA bloc has put up a strong performance in the general elections

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad and Raebareli

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference at 5:30 pm today after the INDIA bloc's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections.



The Lok Sabha elections results on Tuesday defied the exit polls, eluding the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance of a ‘400 plus’ majority. According to the Election Commission trends, the BJP had won 20 and leading on another 224 seats as the counting of votes was underway.



The opposition INDIA bloc, which rejected the exit polls and asserted confidence of forming the next government, has put up a strong performance.



Several pollsters had predicted a terrific performance for the NDA in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, even exceeding the 2019 tally. However, the INDIA bloc comprising Congress and Samajwadi Party stunned everyone by gaining an edge on 40 seats. The BJP is leading on 36 seats, 26 less than its 2019 tally.



In Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) are leading on 28 out of 48 seats. The Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 18 seats.



In West Bengal, the ECI trends showed ruling TMC leading on 29 seat while the BJP ahead on 12. The Congress is leading on 1 seat. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 18 of the 42 seats.



In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has not been able to open its account. In Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is leading on 16 seats and is poised to become a kingmaker during the next government formation at the Centre. ...Read More