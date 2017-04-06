43 hydro projects under construction: Govt.

Forty three hydro-electric projects, with total generating capacity of 11,928 MW, are under construction, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Out of these 43 projects, 16 are stalled due to financial constraints and other reasons, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The total power generation capacity of the 16 projects is 5,163 MW and the anticipated completion cost of these projects would be Rs 52,306 crore while their original cost was Rs 27,027 crore, he said.

“As per the calculation made by the Central Electricity Authority, the annual loss of energy generation from these stalled projects is about 15,564 million units,” he said during Question Hour.

The minister said a panel to monitor power projects, set up by the Ministry of Power, independently follows up and monitors the progress of the hydro projects.

He said the CEA monitors the progress of under- construction power projects through frequent site visits and interaction with the developers and equipment suppliers.

“Regular reviews are also undertaken in the Ministry of Power to identify the constraints areas and facilitate faster resolution of the hydro projects,” Goyal said.