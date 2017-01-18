Minorities not adequately represented in Police, DDA: Report

The Delhi Minority Commission has flagged the issue of poor representation of minority communities in various government departments. The Delhi Police, which has over 77,000 employees, has just 2,993 personnel from the minority communities, a mere 4%. Other organizations, such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro and various departments of Delhi government fare the same.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said they will examine whether it is deliberate and will act accordingly.

“There should be a sense of security among minorities. But the report paints a dismal picture. We need to find out whether it is deliberate or on grounds of merit. Either ways, we need to take action and it has to be fixed. The recommendations will be studied and steps will be taken accordingly,” said Sisodia.

The commission released its report on Wednesday and is also conducting a study on the shortage of space in graveyards since it is the most common problem faced by minorities in Delhi.

“In order to ascertain the civic facilities available in the areas, where people from minority communities live, the commission is conducting a study. The study will find availability and requirement of education, health, water sewage and graveyards. For this we need information from municipal corporations and Delhi government,” said Qamar Ahmed, chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission.

The commission received 109 complaints lodged by members of the communities, of which 56 were against police.

In Delhi, the minority communities are Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis.

Read more: Supreme Court’s decision on minority status to affect Jamia

“The representation of minority commission should be better in government departments. The youth needs to be educated about it. In SC/ST/OBC department, out of 65 employees only 1 is from the minority community. Some of the departments haven’t submitted the details,” Ahmed said.

According to the commission report, lack of graveyards is a sensitive issue and the land owning agencies have been requested to provide adequate space for them. Once the report on health, education and other facilities in minority dominated areas is out, the government will decide on measures to be taken in the area.