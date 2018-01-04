Chhattisgarh man lodges case against son for killing his dog

They say a dog is man’s best friend and Chhattisgarh’s Shivmangal Sai did not think twice before filing a police complaint against his son for killing his pet.

The 48-year-old’s two sons did not like Jhabbu, which he had tamed about a year ago, and the three even had an altercation over the pet but Sai insisted it will continue to live in the house, police said.

They said on Thursday that Sai’s son allegedly killed Jhabbu in Surajpur district’s Podi village on Wednesday evening. The son has been arrested for killing the animal under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

“On Wednesday evening at around 5pm when Sai was not at home, Santdhari (28), one of his sons, started teasing the dog and instructed him to bring a ball which was lying in front of the house. When the dog did not obey Santdhari’s instructions, he killed him with a sharp-edged weapon,” SR Bhagat, Surajpur’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), said.

When Sai returned home from a nearby bazaar, he found the dog lying in a pool of blood. Bhagat added that Shivmangal then approached the police station and lodged a case against Santdhari.

“He was crying and came along with the dead dog to the police station on a bicycle. Subsequently, we have registered a case and arrested his son. More investigation of the case is going on,” the police official said.

Sai buried the dog at the back of his house on Wednesday night, police added.