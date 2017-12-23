Modi government ‘not serious’ about tackling corruption, farmers’ issues: Anna

The centre is “not serious” about tackling the issues of corruption and plight of farmers in the country, alleged social activist Anna Hazare, addressing people at Taperwara village in Nagaur district on Saturday.

He was in the village to attend a function organised to declare the Taperwara panchayat alcohol-free.

Hazare said farmers are in great distress; they are committing suicide and corruption is destroying the society. “I have written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting both the issues and demanding from him to intervene and address both the issues with no further delay,” said Hazare. “But it is very sad that PM did not even bother to reply even once,” he added.

“He (Modi) came to power on the wave of anti-corruption and with the promise that he will sort out the problems of country’s distressed farmer community, but has done nothing to correct both the problems,” alleged Hazare. “In last 22 years, over 12 lakh farmers have committed suicide, but I want to know how many industrialists have ended their life out of distress; this clearly shows that anndata (farmers) of the country has no place in government’s prioritise,” the veteran social activist added.

“It is shameful that Transparency International (an international agency that rates countries on corruption level) has come out with its report that India has turned more corrupt in last four years,” said Hazare, adding, “It is bad remark for a government, which rode to power on an anti-corruption plank.” Hazare said the time is running out for the Modi government to address the two issues.

Addressing people at the village, Hazare declared the Taperwara panchayat alcohol-free. “The efforts of Vikram Singh Taperwara and his team are commendable that the village could become alcohol-free. We need more such Vikrams to reform society,” he said.