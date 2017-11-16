Will do to you what Laxman did to Surpanakha: Karni Sena warns Deepika Padukone  

Protests against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film ‘Padmavati’ continued in Rajasthan on Thursday with Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha holding blood signature campaigns and Shri Rajput Karni Sena threatening actress Deepika Padukone to be cautious.

Padukone plays queen Padmavati in the film, which will release on December 1.

Alleging that the film distorts historical facts, the Mahasabha on Thursday held a blood signature campaign to stop the film’s release in December. “The film’s director has tampered with historical facts and it will not be tolerated. Padmavati was our country’s pride. To earn profits, filmmakers are adding spice to facts,” alleged Suresh Mishra, state president of the Mahasabha.

He added that BJP leaders, ministers and MPs are making statements for Padmavati but despite they are not creating enough pressure on their own government. “This shows that there is a difference in what they say and do,” he said.

Representatives of Sarva Brahamin Mahasabha sign a petition in blood to be handed over to the chairman, CBFC, demanding ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmawati, in Jaipur on Thursday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)

Mishra said that 10,000 people will sign the campaign until November 20 and the next day it will be submitted to the film censor board.

Meanwhile, president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Mahipal Singh, on Thursday, referred to Deepika Padukone as ‘Shurpanakha’ (a character in Ramayana and sister of Ravana) and asked her to be cautious.

Addressing newspersons, Singh alleged that actress Padukone has tried to provoke the Rajput community by stating that Padmavati will be released in the country. In a self-made video, he said, “Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha.”

Singh, who was in Kota to join Sena’s agitation outside the office of inspector general of police, Kota range, demanded the cancellation of FIR against six Sena activists, who were arrested on Tuesday for vandalising a multiplex in Kota in protest of running a trailer of Padmavati.

Mahipal Singh and Karni Sena activists later submitted a memorandum to the inspector general of police, Kota Range, to ban Padmavati and cancel the FIR lodged against six Sena activists.

During the shooting of the film earlier this year, a few members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena had physically assaulted Bhansali in Jaipur. The party members also set fire to the film’s set in Maharashtra.

Various organisations, political parties and individuals have stood up for the Rajput community and have opposed the release of Padmavati over apprehensions that it distorts history in telling the tale of Rajput queen Padmavati.