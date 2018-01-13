Pratyush supercomputer to improve weather forecast at block level

Monsoon predictions are set to become more accurate with the help of Pratyush High Performance Computing (HPC) system which is India's first multi-petaflops supercomputer.

Pratyush HPC system was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), on Monday by Harsh Vardhan, Union minister for science and technology, Earth sciences, environment, forests and climate change. Also present on the occasion were M Rajeevan, secretary of the ministry of Earth sciences; Vipin Chandra, joint secretary of the ministry of earth sciences and Ravi Nanjundiah, IITM director among others.

Pratyush HPC system will be housed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which is under the ministry of Earth sciences (MoES), and at the Noida-based National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF).

Speaking about the system, Harsh Vardhan said, "With Pratyush High Performance Computing (HPC) system, monsoon predictions and early predictions of natural disasters like cyclone, tsunami and earthquake would now become more accurate. For this system, the government has invested Rs.450 crore as accurate climate and weather predictions have become the need of the hour."

He said that with Pratyush, in terms of dedicated HPC resources for weather and climate community, India will be placed at the fourth position after Japan, UK and USA.

Vardhan further said, "Presently, the government is sending text messages of weather forecast to 24 million farmers which has had a positive impact of 50,000 crore in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Recently, in the case of Ockhi cyclone too, we had early predictions which helped us manage the situation better. Hence, getting accurate climate and weather predictions is very important and Pratyush HPC system would aid in doing the same."

Vardhan added that as a part of the monsoon mission, there is a plan to provide block-level monsoon predictions by 2019. Speaking on the occasion, IITM director Ravi Nanjundiah said, "This new HPC facility will enable MoES scientists to use more detailed components of the Earth system for making better weather and climate forecasts at very high resolution. The facility is expected to improve weather forecasts at the block-level over India which can predict extreme weather events."

He added that this will also give fillip to research activities not only in MoES, but also in other academic institutions working on various problems related to Earth sciences.

Accurate predictions

Pratyush HPC facility will enable MoES scientists to use more detailed components of the Earth system for making better weather and climate forecasts at very high resolution. The facility is expected to improve weather forecasts at the block-level over India which can predict extreme weather events. Improved ocean state forecasts, tsunami forecasts with greater lead time, air quality forecasts for different smart cities and climate projections at very high resolution will be possible.