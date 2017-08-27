NASA releases surreal footage of Hurricane Harvey captured from space

NASA released a surreal footage of Hurricane Harvey days before the torrential rain spun a trail of destruction in Texas, US.

The video, taken from the International Space Station, shows the cloud formations around the elliptical hurricane.

Authorities did not know the full scope of damage because weather conditions prevented emergency crews from getting into the hardest-hit places. And they dreaded the destruction that was yet to come from a storm that could linger for days and unload more than 40 inches of rain on cities, including dangerously flood-prone Houston, the US’ fourth-largest.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer tweeted an image of Harvey on Friday, saying: “looks like a ton of rain is about to unload”.

“Houston, we have a hurricane. Our thoughts & prayers are with folks feeling Harvey’s wrath, as dawn breaks after a long night of rain,” Fischer said in another tweet.

The streets in Houston were drenched and deserted last night as millions of people along the Texas coastline took stock of the devastation -- houses crushed by trees, gas stations torn to shreds, road signs blown out.

Harvey is the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in more than a decade. It came ashore late on Friday about 48 kilometres northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 209 kph winds.