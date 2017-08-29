Sony takes Pehredaar Piya Ki off air, cast and crew in shock

Sony’s TV show Pehredaar Piya Ki is once again in the news. Ever since the promos of the show were aired, buzz around the theme of the show took a negative slant as it depicted a 9-year-old kid (played by Affan Khan) getting married to a girl (played by Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar) twice his age.

Once on-air, several problems plagued the show, and now, the channel has finally pulled the plug. The show has gone off air, and no episode was telecast yesterday (August 28) evening. This comes as a huge shock to the cast and crew, who thought their problems were behind them as they were preparing for a time leap in the show.

The show received a lot of flak for its regressive content.

Ever since it went on air, Pehredaar Piya Ki got flak for being regressive. There was a much publicised petition, from a viewer to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, asking for a ban on the show, and the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) asking the makers to change the time slot and even run a disclaimer saying the show doesn’t promote child marriage. While rumours are that the leap was planned three months after the launch, now it will be for naught.

On being contacted about the news, actor Jiten Lalwani, who stars in the show, says, “Yes. If the episode hasn’t aired then you know the news is true.”

Suyash Rai, who also stars in the show, is disappointed. “If this is happening, then I am shocked. I was waiting to re-enter the show after the leap. Tejaswi is a close friend so I wanted to be a support to her and work with her. I wanted the show to do well as a lot of hard work goes into a show when it is launched. So many people including technicians will lose their jobs when the show shuts,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more