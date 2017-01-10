 Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies | world-news | Hindustan Times
Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies

world Updated: Jan 10, 2017 20:54 IST
AP
AP
Hong Kong
This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth (R) attending a celebration to mark her 105th birthday at the Foreign Correspondent's Club (FCC) in Hong Kong. Veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10, 2017 at the age of 105. (AFP Photo)

British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that started World War II, died in Hong Kong on Tuesday at age 105.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong announced her death.

Hollingworth spent her career reporting on the world’s major conflicts for British newspapers.

In 1939, as a rookie reporter in Poland, she borrowed a diplomat’s car and drove into German-held territory, where she saw tanks, armored cars and artillery massing. When the Nazis launched their invasion days later, she called British diplomats and her newspaper to alert them, hanging the phone out the window so they could hear it for themselves.

Hollingworth lived her last four decades in Hong Kong after working from Beijing in the 1970s.

<