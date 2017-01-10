Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies

British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that started World War II, died in Hong Kong on Tuesday at age 105.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong announced her death.

Hollingworth spent her career reporting on the world’s major conflicts for British newspapers.

In 1939, as a rookie reporter in Poland, she borrowed a diplomat’s car and drove into German-held territory, where she saw tanks, armored cars and artillery massing. When the Nazis launched their invasion days later, she called British diplomats and her newspaper to alert them, hanging the phone out the window so they could hear it for themselves.

Hollingworth lived her last four decades in Hong Kong after working from Beijing in the 1970s.