Trump schooled by Merriam-Webster after spelling gaffe: His best worst words

Leading online dictionary Merriam-Webster had to step in on Sunday after US President Donald Trump made multiple efforts to spell the word ‘heal’ right. But correct spellings have never seemed to be Trump’s strong suit – or so his tweets show.

The US President tried thrice to spell ‘heal’ correctly while commenting on a protest rally where over 15,000 people demonstrated against right-wing activists in Boston.

After his posts went viral, Merriam-Webster tweeted out definitions of the words that sound the same as ‘heal’.

🏥 heal (to become healthy again)

😈 heel (a contemptible person)

🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

Here are a few instances when Trump failed to spell words correctly:

Covfefe

This was perhaps the most widely shared gaffe made by the US President. Earlier this year, he prompted many to look up dictionaries when he posted a tweet with the word “covfefe”. More than 73,000 people retweeted the tweet in two hours.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Unpresidented

In December 2016, Trump accused China of “stealing” a US navy drone – “ripping” it out of the water in an “unpresidented” act. He later deleted the tweet and corrected himself. The Guardian later nominated “unpresidented” as its word of the year.

Honered to serve

In January 2017, Trump tweeted he was “honered to serve” the American people. Like other similar instances, the US President deleted his tweet and posted a correct one.

No challenge is to great

Trump’s Inauguration portrait misspelled the word “too”as “to”:

Get'cher official Trump print from the Library of Congress. Extra "o" in "too" available separately. pic.twitter.com/Q7OTqpCPjN — Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) February 12, 2017

Thr coverage … gas been so false and angry

Twitter users have often asked the US President to hire someone who would proof-read his tweets and post for him. It appears Trump could use this advice.

‘Minors’ instead of ‘miners’

Putting our minors back to work ... End child labor laws now. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/JcBq2FWGPH — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 24, 2017

Here are a few others...

I like how the tweet about improving our education system (for our kids!) is between two misspellings. pic.twitter.com/oFduiriRFX — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) March 3, 2017

-- “Hillary Clinton should not be given national security briefings in that she is a lose cannon with extraordinarily bad judgement & insticts.”

-- Lightweight Marco Rubio was working hard last night. The problem is, he is a choker, and once a choker, always a chocker! Mr. Meltdown.”

-- “All of the phony T.V. commercials against me are bought and payed for by SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS, the bandits that tell your pols what to do,”

-- “The dying [National Review] has totally given up the fight against Barrack Obama. They have been losing for years. I will beat Hillary!”

-- “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Trump says he uses it to communicate with people outside the media filter. His supporters argue he won the election doing things his way. Now, some media reports indicate his lawyers might start vetting his tweets. That may not be all that bad for him.