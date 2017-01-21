 Mexico expels 91 Cuban migrants after US law change | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 21, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mexico expels 91 Cuban migrants after US law change

world Updated: Jan 21, 2017 11:33 IST
AFP
AFP
Mexico City
Highlight Story

Mexico said Friday it expelled 91 Cuban migrants whose aim of reaching the United States was thwarted by a sudden change in US policy.(Agency File Photo)

Mexico said Friday it expelled 91 Cuban migrants whose aim of reaching the United States was thwarted by a sudden change in US policy.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said the 71 Cuban men and 20 women were turned away after arriving in Chiapas state near the Guatemalan border.

“They were returned to their country of origin in an airplane” provided by the Mexican authorities, it said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of migrants make their way every month through Mexico in search of a better life in the United States.

Among them, thousands Cubans received special treatment upon reaching US soil -- until now.

Days before leaving office on Friday, former US president Barack Obama ended decades-old regulations that allowed Cubans arriving in the United States to settle there without a visa.

tags

more from world

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<