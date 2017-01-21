Post White House, Obamas on vacation; invite ideas for their foundation

On their first day as being regular citizens after eight years in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama said they would focus their energies on their foundation to facilitate projects “all over the city, the country and the world”.

Reactivating his personal Twitter account, former US president Barack Obama said the couple would get back to work after a short vacation.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

“In the meantime, I want to hear what you’re thinking about the road ahead. So share your ideas with me here,” Obama tweeted with a link to the Obama foundation website, where he and Michelle had recorded a video message about what comes next for them.

“After eight years in the White House, Michelle and I now rejoin all of you as private citizens,” Obama said in the message.

“We want to thank you once again from the bottom of hearts for giving us the incredible privilege of serving this country that we love.”

Michelle continued: “First, we’re going to take a little break. We’re finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit”.

Obama handed over the baton to Donald Trump who became the 45th US President on Friday.

