3 zodiac signs will likely receive luck before spring arrives

The Spring season will begin alongside a new zodiac season on March 20, 2025. According to astrological predictions, three zodiac signs are expected to attract luck and abundance before the arrival of Spring or Aries season. Read about the luck zodiac signs before Spring 2025 enters.

As we approach the arrival of spring on March 20, we find ourselves in the final stretch of the Pisces season. With the Sun moving through the last degrees of this intuitive Water sign, Taurus experiences a boost in its luck sector. It's common to see the fruits of our labour manifest as we near the completion of a cosmic cycle, and this period may bring well-earned rewards for people born under the Taurus sign.

As the Virgo lunar eclipse approaches on March 14, the final days of winter carry an emotional intensity. This full moon energy, heightened by fated and transformative forces, may feel overwhelming, but it serves as a necessary reset. A lunar eclipse in your sign is a powerful opportunity to release self-doubt and limitations, paving the way for newfound confidence and self-assurance. Endings are not setbacks—they are proof that you're evolving. While the comfort of the familiar may call to you, your soul craves growth and expansion. Trust in your journey, embrace change, and take the bold steps needed to step into your destined greatness.

With Neptune, their ruling planet, at home in Pisces during its final days in this Water sign, Pisces is drawing in abundant blessings. Neptune, the planet of dreams and idealism, encourages them to turn their visions into reality before spring arrives. On March 30, Neptune transitions into Aries, marking the beginning of a new 14-year cycle—one centred on ambition, action, and independence.

Before this shift, Pisces is urged to go all in. Break free from self-sabotaging habits like excessive solitude, daydreaming, or escapism. Instead, find productive ways to bring your ideals to life—the universe is ready to support your efforts. When you align your mind, body, and spirit, keeping yourself open and grounded, luck flows naturally. Don’t shy away from reality checks; they hold the key to your freedom, self-realization, and ultimate happiness.