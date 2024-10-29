Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts old love will rekindle

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue spreading happiness Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Do not overspend money but prefer safe money investments.

Be creative and productive in both personal and professional life. Do not overspend money but prefer safe money investments. Your health is also good today.

Your sincerity in love life will work out today. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Make good financial investments for a better future. Your health is good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not disappoint the lover. Shower affection and the partner will be supportive in personal and professional endeavors. Some long-distance relationships may face minor troubles. And it is crucial you talk to settle them today. Fortunate females will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair bringing back happiness to life. However, married persons should not indulge in any activity that may hurt their marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day is good to launch a new project. Your interaction with the client will be fruitful. Put egos in the back seat when you have crucial tasks that need team support. Be innovative at team meetings today. Copywriters, media persons, chefs, managers, and IT professionals will have new job opportunities lined up. Some professionals will also launch new business ventures today. Students would need to put in extra effort today to score high grades in the examination.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments but the expenditure will also be higher today. You may consider buying flight tickets and making hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Some Aquarius natives will be happy to buy a new car today. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Entrepreneurs should take precautions while taking risks today. Some natives will find success in stock and trade.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is in good shape. However, it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Throat-related issues may stop children from attending school. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including trekking and rock climbing today. Some senior natives may have hypertension which can disturb the day. Stick to homemade food and skip junk food.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)