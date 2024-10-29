Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts old love will rekindle

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 29, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be creative and productive in both personal and professional life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue spreading happiness

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Do not overspend money but prefer safe money investments.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Do not overspend money but prefer safe money investments.

Be creative and productive in both personal and professional life. Do not overspend money but prefer safe money investments. Your health is also good today.

Your sincerity in love life will work out today. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Make good financial investments for a better future. Your health is good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not disappoint the lover. Shower affection and the partner will be supportive in personal and professional endeavors. Some long-distance relationships may face minor troubles. And it is crucial you talk to settle them today. Fortunate females will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair bringing back happiness to life. However, married persons should not indulge in any activity that may hurt their marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day is good to launch a new project. Your interaction with the client will be fruitful. Put egos in the back seat when you have crucial tasks that need team support. Be innovative at team meetings today. Copywriters, media persons, chefs, managers, and IT professionals will have new job opportunities lined up. Some professionals will also launch new business ventures today. Students would need to put in extra effort today to score high grades in the examination.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments but the expenditure will also be higher today. You may consider buying flight tickets and making hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Some Aquarius natives will be happy to buy a new car today. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Entrepreneurs should take precautions while taking risks today. Some natives will find success in stock and trade.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is in good shape. However, it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Throat-related issues may stop children from attending school. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including trekking and rock climbing today. Some senior natives may have hypertension which can disturb the day. Stick to homemade food and skip junk food.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //