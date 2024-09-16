Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts love and success

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions dictate things Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Your attitude is crucial and you need to provide personal space to the partner.

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. No serious monetary issues will be there and you are good to try your fortune in the stock market.

The relationship will be intact. At the office, new opportunities will come up to prove your mettle. Financially you’ll be strong. No major health issue will also trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into arguments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial and you need to provide personal space to the partner. Single natives will be fortunate to fall in love. You may meet someone at the office while traveling or at a function. Married females will conceive today. Some females will be in toxic relationships and this can lead to a disaster today. It is wise to come out of the love affair today for good reasons.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see more professional opportunities at the office. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. Bankers and accountants must be careful in the second part of the day as minor errors in final calculations will be there. Do not let egos work out in team projects. Your innovative ideas will also work out in team meetings. Those who aspire to launch a business must wait for a day or two to make the final call.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major issue will come up related to funds and you will love buying luxury items and vehicles today. Some females will be fortunate to have a hike in salary or even to inherit a part of the paternal property. Resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Avoid discussions related to wealth with siblings as this may lead to arguments causing mental stress.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today and no major ailment will trouble you. However, stomach issues can trouble you or digestion-related issues can make you sleepless. Diabetic seniors need to be careful about medicines and diet. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Pregnant females should also skip adventure activities while on vacation.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)