Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 6, 2025: An auspicious time for a job change

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos The love life needs more attention. Continue giving the best results at the workplace today. Wealth will be at your side, and health will give you no major issues. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Be focused on the job to attain the expected goals. Keep your lover happy today. Both money and health will be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude in love will be positive, and this will also impress the parents of your lover. Expect a change in the status, and some females will get hitched. Do not hurt the partner through words, and always be a caring lover. Single natives will be fortunate to fall in love today. Today is auspicious to take the relationship to the next level. Some female natives will get back from their parents. Married females should also be careful to keep an eye on their spouse today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the tasks assigned. There may be occasions when you lose your temper, and this can lead to serious issues in your career. Your success at the office may create more enemies at the workplace who may conspire against you. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Students appearing for the examination can be confident about the results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but there will also be minor financial issues within the family that you need to address. The second part of the day is good to discuss property with siblings. You may be required to contribute to an event at the office or at home. You will see a good return from business and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters. Today, you may even purchase a vehicle in the second half.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will impact the day. However, it is good to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Avoid junk food and make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay. Keep the plate of sugar and oily stuff. While traveling, ensure you carry a medical kit.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)