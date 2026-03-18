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    Aries Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Career yields favourable outcomes for these professions

    Aries Horoscope Today: Precision is vital for bankers and accountants today.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, prioritize peace over pride

    Your romantic life remains stable, offering many pleasant moments to cherish. In your professional sphere, focus on staying productive and efficient. Financially, it is wise to monitor your expenses closely today.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Dedicate more time to your partner to keep the relationship strong. At the office, your high performance is to earn you accolades. Avoid impulsive or blind spending to maintain financial health. On the physical front, your health remains positive today.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    Prioritize pleasant conversations and avoid letting a stubborn attitude create friction. You might find yourself ready to reconcile with an ex-lover or finally approach a crush to express your feelings. Married women may find this an ideal time to consider expanding their family. Your partner may require more of your time, so approach your interactions with maturity. Discussing your relationship future with parents is also favored today.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    Navigate office politics with caution. A colleague or senior might question your commitment, which could bruise your ego. Rather than engaging in arguments, respond by delivering perfect results. Those working with machinery or design may need to put in extra hours. Precision is vital for bankers and accountants today. Business owners should take the opportunity to resolve any lingering issues with their parents.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    While wealth flows in, careful budgeting is essential. Opt for secure investments like mutual funds rather than taking risks in the stock market. You might resolve a debt or monetary issue with a friend today. The afternoon is an auspicious time for purchasing a vehicle, and entrepreneurs may see progress with bank loan approvals. Donating to a social cause is also encouraged.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    Your overall health is in good shape. There is potential relief for those dealing with heart-related concerns, viral fevers, or digestive problems. Maintain this momentum by avoiding junk food and sugary drinks in favor of a balanced diet. Be cautious on wet surfaces to avoid slips. Seniors should take extra care regarding knee-related discomfort.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aries Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: Career Yields Favourable Outcomes For These Professions

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    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
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    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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