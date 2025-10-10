Aries Horoscope Today for October 10, 2025: Karwa Chauth brings bright moments in love

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be sensible in dealings today Ensure you maintain your love life intact. Continue the commitment at work, which will bring positive results. Minor health-related issues will also come up. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, the love affair will be creative and productive. You will also be successful in meeting the professional demands. Wealth will come in. However, health may not be on your side.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Share your emotions with your lover and express your feelings without inhibition. You will see some bright moments of love today. Consider discussing the relationship with your parents, and spending the second part of the day with your lover is also beneficial. Females may get engaged today. Single natives or those who have had a break-up in the recent past will find new love. Married natives should not get entangled in office romance, as the spouse will find this out this evening.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

The commitment at work will be questioned by a senior, and this may upset you. Ensure you take up new tasks and always be careful about office politics. Your negotiation skills are required at work while handling marketing or sales profiles. IT, sales, legal, healthcare, animation, advertising, mechanical , and automobile professionals will have new projects. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared. Some new partnerships will also benefit entrepreneurs in expanding trade to new locations.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will flow in, permitting you to try your fortune in speculative business. You may seriously consider donating money to or charity and may also help a sibling. You may resolve a property issue within the family, and the second part of the day is also good to buy electronic appliances. A businessman will be fortunate to meet new promoters who will help in business expansions.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

There will be complications related to the chest, and females can expect skin-related allergies. Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing, but they will not be serious. Seniors must be careful about their health and should also consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasiness. Females may also see rashes on the skin. Viral fever, sore throat, body ache, and bone-related complaints will also be common.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)