Cancer Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Wealth issues may come up

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks Be sincere in terms of love. Your lover will prefer spending time together. The office life is productive. Wealth issues will come up. Health demands attention. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have promised a professionally productive day. Both wealth and health will require special attention today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

The love affair demands more communication, and you should be ready to listen to your lover today. Single female natives can get a proposal from someone they have known for a long time. You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub. Some love affairs will see minor turbulence. Keep your egos out of the relationship and take the initiative to settle the issues before they blow up.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Keep focused on the job. The career will have minor setbacks today. Some tasks will be challenging, and those who handle IT, healthcare, and legal profiles will require working additional hours. Armed professionals as well as government officers will see a location change. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to find funds through foreign promoters while, some traders will develop minor issues with local authorities that require immediate settlement. Students will clear the examinations without much difficulty.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

You will face monetary issues. There will be challenges associated with property within the family. Being sensible when it comes to investments and speculative business is not a good choice today. You may also clear the pending dues. Avoid major online transactions with strangers. Businessmen can confidently launch a new venture or make smart investment decisions. Today is not the time to donate money to charity.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Medical issues may impact the routine life. Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications. Some females may develop pain in joints, and it is good to consult a doctor. Be very particular about your diet and stay away from extremely sweet and aerated drinks. Instead, prefer a healthy diet, which includes more leafy vegetables and fruits.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

