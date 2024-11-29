Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts triumph in business

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ethics! Keep the relationship free from tremors today. Avoid arguments at work and focus on productivity. Financial status permits buying electronics. Health is good. Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Both health and wealth will be good today.

There is love in the air today. Accept love and return it as much as you can. Handle the work pressure with confidence. Both health and wealth will be good today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see crucial hiccups and you must handle the crisis before the day ends. There can be issues associated with finance, family, personal egos, and preferences. Your previous relationship can also be a reason for the tiff. Some single females will attract people while attending a function this evening. Be ready to even accept proposals. Keep your ego out of the love affair and ensure you spend more time together. Females preferring to come out of a toxic love affair can pick the second part of the day.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Today, your attitude will play a major role in your professional life. Those who are into sales and marketing may have to try hard to convince the clients. Females may switch jobs and the second part of the day is good to put down the paper. Do not be expressive in opinions today and instead focus on the performance. Some professionals may not be happy with the reception of their commitment. A businessman may invest in a new venture today and there will be no shortage of funds.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

You need to have control over the expenses as the coming days will witness massive expenditures. Smart investment is a good option today. You may try the fortune in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Property investment is also a good option. Do not spend a big amount on luxury items. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between both office and personal life. This will help you keep stress away. Start the day with exercise and also have a stable diet rich in nutrients and vitamins. You must reduce the intake of sugar. Avoid alcohol for a day and seniors must also be careful while boarding a train or bus.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)