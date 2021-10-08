Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Peace will prevail

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This will be the best period of your life as you will get better opportunities to test your skills that will lead to success. You will have an upper hand in things you do. Luck is shining bright on you and you are likely to come out of your miseries today. You might be more inclined towards spirituality, which will help you introspect and get to know yourself even better. There are likely to be sudden gains in your day, which will fill you up with positivity. Do not let minor issues pull you down from seeking victory. You will take time out to learn new things and travel to new places.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial situation will be satisfactory, but you will have to remain watchful in matters related to money. Your expenses are likely to go beyond your income, for which you will be required to stick to a budget to avoid losses.

Capricorn Family Today

Peace and accord will prevail on your domestic front. However, some matters related to an ancestral property will create differences between your family and your relatives. Play a peacemaker and sort them out amicably.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to reap the fruits of your labour. Your ability to make decisions on your own for everyone's benefit will impress your seniors. Some of you might have to travel overseas for business purposes.

Capricorn Health Today

You will not encounter any issues on the health front and are likely to continue with your diet therapy to maintain overall wellness. Your aromatherapy sessions on a regular basis will help you attain mental peace and relieve stress.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The time is right for those in a long-term relationship to take it to the next level and settle down in holy matrimony. Those in a long-distance relationship will be reunited with their beloved and will get to enjoy the ecstasies of love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

