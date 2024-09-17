Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024 predicts new opportunities

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges are your companions Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024. You may take the final call on marriage today and can also settle all the issues of the past.

Expect tremors in the love affair and ensure you resolve them before things get complicated. Do not hesitate to give suggestions at team meetings today.

You may require dealing minor tremors in the love affair. Handle them efficiently to stay happy. Take up new challenges at work to prove diligence. With strong finance, you’ll invest in safer options. Health requires more attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some expected troubles may come up in the love life and a previous love affair will also revisit, causing tremors. You may take the final call on marriage today and can also settle all the issues of the past. Be careful while giving opinions as your lover may take it differently. Avoid arguments and also ensure you spend more time together. Married females need to maintain a cordial relationship within the family of the spouse.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be innovative and do not hesitate to express your opinion. Some marketing professionals and business developers will bring in ‘out-of-the-box’ concepts which will have takers. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. But you’ll be able to ward off all negatives sooner. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Entrepreneurs looking for new options to augment their profit will be happy to see new opportunities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side today. This will help you make crucial monetary decisions. Those who are expecting wealth from property will have good news. A sibling will take the initiative to settle the monetary dispute. Some seniors will need medical expenses today while you can also pick an electronic device for home. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and partnerships will help you find the funds to take the business to new areas.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Some natives may complain about body aches, skin infections, and hearing issues today which may need medical attention. You should also skip outside food that can cause digestion issues. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including trekking and rock climbing today. It is the best time to get back to your sports life and quit unhealthy habits.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)