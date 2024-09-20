Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024 astro tips to heal from ailments

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash the energy for positive thoughts Your exciting love life is backed by a productive professional one. Keep turbulence out of professional life by focusing more on productivity today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: Keep turbulence out of professional life by focusing more on productivity today.

Overcome the tremors in the love life and take a sincere approach to meet the expectations at work. Your discipline at work will be appreciated by the seniors. Minor issues exist in both wealth and health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Value the relationship and your partner will recognize it. Despite the minor differences in opinion, your rapport with the lover will be intact. No major crisis looms at the love affair and you will have a good time together. You are fortunate to fall in love in the second half of the day. Some females will have marriage on the cards today. Some old relationships may be reborn. Married Virgos must not go back to their ex-lover as this may seriously impact married life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will seem tougher but you will succeed in meeting the expectations at work. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings. Impress the clients with your communication. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Entrepreneurs may face issues with business partners in the second half of the day but things will be back on track sooner. Some professionals will also be successful in their relocation plans abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues exist today. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as you expected. This may derail your plans today. Stay away from the stock market today and do not get into the online lottery as you may not be lucky today. Those who are into business need to be careful while making new partnerships today. You may however invest in mutual funds.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor health issues and you should take digestion as well as breath-related problems seriously. Always prefer people with positive vibes to stay mentally healthy. You also need to drink plenty of water today while skipping alcohol and aerated drinks.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)