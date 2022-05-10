Capricorn Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can rejoice as your health may stay in good form and there is nothing to worry about. Your intelligent and well-planned investment will reap good results today and is likely to increase your bank balance. You will find the positive atmosphere at work conducive to working. This will most likely increase your productivity and you will be appreciated for your dedication. The arrival of a new family member has a positive effect on the entire family. You will also feel the positive vibes and it will uplift your mood. You can expect a great day with your spouse or partner. Most likely, your spouse or partner will plan a surprise for you. Time is good to let your friends plan an adventure trip. The trip may prove beneficial in giving the much-need break from your hectic routine. You are advised to be extra cautious while finalising a property deal as things might be more difficult as they appear.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the financial front, a recently-purchased property may give you considerable monetary gains. Those who are in the trading business will most probably get good offers and new business initiative is likely to take off soon. Consult the expert before expanding your trade horizons.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, the day will be happy. The mood of your family will most likely be lifted during a family get together. There may be celebrations at home. You must also participate enthusiastically and interact with your relatives and loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, the day will be your favour. Don’t overthink and concentrate on your performance. The situation may appear to be fairly demanding but things are much easier and more comfortable. Some of you may consider changing jobs.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, you are advised to make a healthy lifestyle your success motto. Increasing the duration of your daily exercise is always advisable. A daily yoga and meditation class may bring constructive changes in your lifestyle and make you feel positive and energetic.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are advised that you must not take your relationship for granted. Enjoy the day and give your partner time to know you better. You must also make extra efforts to understand the needs of your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON