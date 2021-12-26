Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 26: Try to be expressive

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Hello Gemini, you are ruled by Mercury that makes you a conversationalist. You are an individual who needs constant mind triggers and interactions to feel fulfilled. You just love to talk, you can talk about almost anything. This helps you to make friends easily. You add fun to the environment and your friends' group. You take things with ease. Your energy focuses on the ability to love and learn how to love the surroundings and people. You love attention whether it's positive or negative. You speak what comes to your mind. You certainly hold the diva archetype who loves to know the business of others too. Try to be as expressive as you can to remove the restlessness from your life. Common twins calibrate on certain things instead of running against each other and create confusion in your life.

Gemini Finance Today

If you're planning to buy/sell a property, today is the day. You must be getting an offer from an existing client or a known person, do not deny the offer.

Gemini Family Today

Your family knows how much you care for them but they could never express thankfulness to you. Today, they will try to express their gratitude towards you. Be ready to have an emotional evening at home today.

Gemini Career Today

You may lose an opportunity to earn huge profits that you will realise later in the day. Try to take less stress at work to stay focused at the office.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel cold and somewhat uncomfortable too. It is the day to focus on your health. If not treated properly, it may affect your lungs adversely.

Gemini Love Life Today

Singles can expect to meet someone new today. Geminis who are in a relationship can go a step ahead in their relationships. Some of you may get a marriage proposal too.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026