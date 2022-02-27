Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 27: You'll get some new vibe

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It seems to be a good day, but you should take care of your health. This is going to be a hectic and long day, but you may try to finish off long-pending assignments at home or office. Some may feel new vibes and energy that help them concentrate on their priority work.

Since, today you may be occupied in clearing backlogs, you may ignore the needs of your partner or spouse. Your partner may not like your negligent behavior, so take care of it. Those who have been trying to connect someone influential on the business front, they may meet an interesting personality today. Some may think about understanding crypto world to make some big investments.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Gemini Finance Today

This is an average day on the financial front. Your past investments like mutual funds, shares, stocks and cryptocurrency may reap reward for you. Some may think about buying a new vehicle.



Gemini Family Today

This is a very good day on the family front. A family gathering or family picnic is indicated. Someone in your family may achieve something big and give you more reasons to celebrate the day with great joy and pride.



Gemini Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. You may find it easy to solve all the major and minor problems at work with ease by dealing with your subordinate wisely.



Gemini Health Today

This is not a suitable day for you. Over-exercising may prove harmful for some. Elder in the family may suffer from some health issue. It is the right time to start taking care of your health.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may hurt the feelings of your partner by not paying attention to her/his wishes. Extra workload or business issues may affect your personal life, so try to balance the situation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026