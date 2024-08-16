Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts minor issues in love affair

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Meet the expectations in life Consider settling the relationship issues with confidence. Your attitude will work at your job and expect new responsibilities. Health will also give no trouble. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024. Talk openly and this will resolve all ego-related issues.

Resolve the friction within the relationship. Professionally, you will succeed in handling the challenges. Wealth will permit diligent investment decisions. You are also good in terms of health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the love affair and this may be mostly due to egos. Talk openly and this will resolve all ego-related issues. Some females will not be happy with their lover and will prefer coming out of the love affair. Be careful while you have disagreements and some statements may hurt the lover, leading to chaos in the relationship. Today is good to troubleshoot past problems and your attempts will also have the backing of parents.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

No major productivity-related issues will come up. Your attitude is crucial on the job. Be careful to not hurt the prospects of a project. Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the team members and this will help you in accomplishing the expected results. You may visit a foreign land for official purposes. Those who deal with government agencies for business purposes will find the day auspicious as they may be successful in multiple dealings. Businessmen will be successful in expanding the trade to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Financial prowess gives the freedom to achieve long pending dreams such as buying a new house or a vehicle. You will settle old dues and businessmen will also be lucky to see wealth to promote the business to new areas. Some females will invest in the stock market while seniors will consider financially helping a relative. A sibling will demand a part of the property today, causing severe mental trauma.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, keep a tab on the diet. Avoid outside food today and consume homemade stuff rich in nutrients and proteins. Some females will have skin-related issues while viral fever sore throat, and pain in joints will be common among Gemini natives. You should carry medicines while traveling and must take a healthy diet on time. Avoid alcohol and tobacco today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)