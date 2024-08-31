 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024 predicts fortune for traders | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024 predicts fortune for traders

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 31, 2024 03:30 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for August 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Go for risks at the office and you will see good results.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing scares you

Consider the choices of your lover while making decisions. Take up new roles at work that also demand commitment & discipline. Prosperity exists today.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024: Consider the choices of your lover while making decisions.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024: Consider the choices of your lover while making decisions.

Go for risks at the office and you will see good results. Remove inhibitions while you are with the lover today. Both and health wealth will be good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Take up the decision to settle the issues of the past. You may see some splendid moments in love today. Those who are keen to take the relationship to the next level can make a final call. Some romances can be saved through open talks and a senior in the family can be a trouble-shooter. Stay away from extramarital affairs including patching up with ex-flames as these can badly affect the marriage. Married females can seriously consider a weekend vacation.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Professional satisfaction will be there. Your attempts will work out in crucial projects and this will also add value to the profile. You should be cordial with the team members. A senior may try to belittle your effort at the meeting which may impact the morale. However, do not lose the mind as the management knows your potential. Those who are into the trade of jewelry, textiles, footwear, computer products, electronics, and automobiles will see opportunities to expand the trade.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists in the life today. This helps you make crucial monetary decisions including investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front. Some females will have troubles within the family over property today. You may resolve a monetary issue with a friend while the second part of the day is also good for buying electric appliances and vehicles.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your health. Minor chest-related infections may happen and you must consult a doctor whenever necessary. Children may develop digestion issues while females complain about skin allergies. Viral fever and sore throat will be common among natives but they will not be serious. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
