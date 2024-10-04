Horoscope for October 4, 2024: A cosmic shift may influence these two zodiac signs today

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Get ready for a day full of exciting surprises! The Moon is aligning with Uranus, which might push you to step out of your usual comfort zone. Whether treating yourself to a new outfit, planning a spontaneous trip, or just making life feel extra luxurious, good things are on the horizon—not just for your finances! Trust your gut today because it knows what’s best. If something unexpected comes your way, embrace it with confidence! A cosmic shift may influence these two zodiac signs today.

Also Read Solar Eclipse and planetary transits will bring positive impact to these zodiacs this October. Here's how

In love and relationships, Venus and Saturn are working together to help you strengthen bonds. Whether planning a future with your partner or starting something new, this is the perfect time to build a lasting connection. Plus, your creativity is on fire today, so don’t hesitate to express yourself. Enjoy some self-care or dive into your artistic side—because when it comes to being real and true, no one does it better than you.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Prepare for a day immersed in emotional intensity! With the Moon moving through your sign, you’re fully in your element — mysterious, deeply perceptive, and ready to uncover hidden truths. Your natural ability to dig beneath the surface is in overdrive today, so if there’s a secret to unveil or a mystery to solve, trust that you’ll find it.

Your intuition is sharper than ever, and let’s face it — no one can read between the lines or detect unspoken feelings like you can. Whether you’re diving deep into a relationship or planning your next transformative move, you’ll rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

In relationships, Venus and Saturn align to bring you the emotional depth and stability you crave. You’re not here for anything superficial — it’s all or nothing. Expect intense, meaningful conversations that make you feel seen and understood, because no one forms a passionate bond quite like you.