Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Your focus is now on work, but you're finding ways to make it fun! Even simple tasks feel exciting because you're mixing in some social time. You will likely get recognition at the office, making everyone smile with your humour and charm. Whether organizing your desk or chatting with coworkers, you're bringing good vibes everywhere. But don’t relax too much — there's still work to finish! Horoscope for October 5, 2024: Stars predict abundance for two zodiac signs today

Stars predict, it's time to get serious and complete those tasks you've been putting off. You're ready to get things done, even while multitasking. You might notice small things bothering you or feel a bit off. Listen to your body; your mood and health are connected. Once you've handled everything, you can enjoy yourself without feeling guilty. There's lots of excitement ahead, so get things done and go have fun, Gemini!

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August)

Your focus is turning inward, and home is where you're feeling most connected right now! Whether tidying up or reminiscing, you're all about creating the perfect cosy vibe for yourself and your loved ones. In relationships, you're warm and caring, with a sweet, sentimental touch. If anything feels off at home, you'll jump in to fix it, because harmony in your space is super important.

As a lover of beauty and fun, you're looking for ways to make your home shine even more. Whether it's adding a little gold here or rearranging your living room, you're all about making things look amazing!

In love and relationship, your relationships are thriving. Love is all around, and you're seeking deeper connections with your family. You might even be thinking of ways to make some extra cash while working from home — it suits you perfectly!