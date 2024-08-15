Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to feel much healthier and more energetic today. Moneywise, you will have enough to splurge. Some of you can insist on organizing a party or a get-together at home. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Taking a step closer to achieving something is indicated. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents.

Love Focus: The romantic front remains rosy and provides you with a sense of great fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Gifting money to the one you love cannot be ruled out. You may go all out in doing something entrusted to you on the home front. You may plan a trip out of town for something urgent in the coming days. You have a way to impress people; the reason why they get attracted to you! Some of you are likely to realize the folly of your ways and make amends.

Love Focus: Catching the attention of the one you secretly love is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A change of routine may lead some to perfect health. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. An out-of-town drive and a short vacation are likely to rejuvenate you. You are likely to earn someone’s goodwill today. Don’t get involved in anything that you may regret later. Some malady is foreseen due to change of season.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Adopting healthy alternatives promises to keep you perfectly fit. Money comes in a steady stream and will not pose any problems. You are likely to keep in touch with your near and dear ones, who are not in town. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day. Helping out people at a grassroots level will win you many well-wishers. A social gathering will keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Alternative medicine will come in handy in curing an ailment. Good earnings will help boost your quality of life. A venture started sometime back is likely to become profitable. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. A glimmer of hope is likely in a hopeless situation faced by you at present. You can take steps to bolster your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health problems disappear with only a slight lifestyle change. This is your lucky day when whatever you touch turns to gold! Doing up the house is possible for some homemakers. A vacation is foreseen for some and promises much fun and relaxation. Meeting an old flame after a long time can get you all excited. The chances of meeting someone you simply adore cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab are likely to endear you to your lover and make your day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Fitness buffs are likely to enjoy perfect health. Some compromises may be required on the financial front. Traveling on a vacation with family is foretold. You never know on which opportunity will your success come riding. You will be able to win over someone cold towards you. A favor is likely to be returned by someone on the social front.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Self-control in what you eat is the key to your excellent health. Judicious spending will allow you to both enjoy as well as save. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. You are likely to entertain someone important on the social front. Some of you are likely to get worried about your advancing age. A spiritual person can have a positive influence on you.

Love Focus: An exotic outing is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good advice on the health front will lead you to perfect fitness. Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. Timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. You will be much more at peace with yourself than before. You may be compelled to attend a function on someone’s behalf.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit the mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good health is assured as you get back to your routine. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. Keeping everyone happy at home may be your motto today. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. A get-together will allow you to regain your social turf. Mental burdens are likely to be reduced and make life less stressful.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with your lover!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Bringing lifestyle changes is likely to earn you better health. You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by tightening your belt. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. Praise is likely to be showered on you on the social front. You can be made a part of an important event.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. Heeding the advice of elders will be in your interest. Good self-control in keeping temptations away will find you fit and healthy. You can be asked to drop or pick someone up. Walking down the memory lane will be fun. A social function will prove enjoyable. You may have to take a fresh approach to tackle an old problem.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Grey