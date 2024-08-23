Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 23, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. You will need to de-stress your mind to avoid committing mistakes. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. Your disinterest may be apparent in your performance on the academic front. You may take time out to interact with others on the social front. Monetary condition is likely to improve for some.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you are more likely to agree to disagree on some issue!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. Good networking will get you places, but you will need to refresh your contacts. A common venue may be planned for a family get-together. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. You are likely to meet many important people in a social gathering today.

Love Focus: You may not find your lover too responsive, so share what is worrying him or her.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

You do your health a great favor by remaining regular in your workouts. Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with the current times. Motherhood is likely for expectant mothers and will come without any problems.

Love Focus: It is best to go along with the lover’s plans on the romantic front instead of nit-picking.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. You will have enough to invest in the most popular schemes. Trying out a new idea at work may not be a hundred percent successful. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. Networking is likely to get you placed on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover can force you to commit, but take your time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those hoping to shed weight may taste success under expert guidance. You can burn your fingers by trusting someone with your money. Those aspiring for a particular profession will need to remain focused. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably and a solution arrived at. Frequent travelers will need to cater to the weather to stay fit.

Love Focus: Romance will be on your mind, but finding love may not be easy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. Extra efforts may be required today to get something accomplished at work. Those trying to sell the property will find the day promising. This is the right time to spell out your ideas if you want them implemented. Keeping a low profile on the academic front will be important today.

Love Focus: Lover can be in a complaining mood today, but will respond to your suggestions.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are your keys to good health. Raising capital for a new venture will prove an uphill task for some. It may take forever to explain workplace procedures to a new entrant, but patience will pay. Today, love and care is likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones. Alertness on the road is most essential today.

Love Focus: Keeping your lover informed about something you are engaged in is advised.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. There is a possibility of someone asking for a loan, so take your call. Some unforeseen hurdles may face you at work, but you will be able to skirt them. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. The academic front may not paint a rosy picture, but don’t give up the ship yet.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but you may not want to settle for the second best!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those feeling under the weather are likely to show improvement. Those seeking a loan will manage it without much difficulty. You may be expected to undertake a personal job of a senior in your spare time. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! You may opt out of a planned out-of-town trip. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Keeping the relationship alive may seem like an uphill task, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Joining health-conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. Postponing a scheduled visit to a business associate is on the cards. A family member will be at his or her best behavior and will do you proud. A short journey to take a break from the routine is possible for some.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for romance today, so convey this nicely.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. You may become hard up for money, but it will be a temporary phase. You may become hard up for money, but it will be a temporary phase. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. You will have to be at your best to thwart the competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may surprise you by his or her reappearance in your life.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. No financial worries are foreseen, but don’t spend too liberally, especially on others. Guidance may be needed to complete a complicated assignment at work and it will be forthcoming. Your positive outlook will help in making home a happy place. Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown