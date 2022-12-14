Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Consider spending the day with your family, Aries. You haven't been able to spend as much time with your family as you'd like because of your work obligations. Your wise counsel can help kids get back on track. A long distance travel may be postponed to a future date. Your business may earn high profits today. If you're considering investing in real estate, now is the time. You'll make good returns in time to come.

Love Focus: Today is an excellent time to pop the question to the person you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today is a day of celebration at work. Your boss is likely to promote you. A co-worker may feel inspired by your achievements and dedication. Today's good health and mind may boost your work performance. Since you haven't received the expected returns from your investments in recent months, watch your spending. When needed, consult a professional. Property investments should wait for some more time. You'll probably see your loved one and have a nice day together.

Love Focus: You can bask in the love and attention of your significant other.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today is a great day to play some sports. Playing your favourite sport can only benefit your health. You've reached a new level of mental stability, which may improve your output. You couldn't have picked a better day to start practising for your upcoming interview. You can easily succeed in the interview for your ideal job today. You need to exercise caution with your investments if you want to see gains in the future. You may get better results from your property purchase if you put it off for some time. Right now, it's crucial to prioritise family considerations.

Love focus: Take your special someone out for a candlelit dinner tonight. That will go a long way toward winning them over.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You serve as an example to those around you. Many people have been influenced by your healthy lifestyle. Maintain the same attitude in the future, and you may have an amazing life. Today is a great day for job seekers who want to work abroad. Today, you have a good chance of getting good results in your interviews, and a job in your dream location is not far away. Even if you have a successful professional life today, you may face a difficult situation at home due to unexpected news. Keep calm and everything will fall in place.

Love focus: You and your significant other may share a special milestone in the relationship today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You can expect high returns on your earlier investments. This will help you develop your company and fulfil your daily needs. Since your finances are currently strong, it is prudent to start paying off debt. Wait until the following day to book a trip, even if a relative insists on a specific itinerary. Get home to your loved ones for a relaxing evening. Investing in real estate may earn you profits today. Consider doing some asanas or yoga first thing in the morning today.

Love focus: You and your partner have a good chance of getting engaged.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Due to your judicious decisions, your family has never had to worry about money. Today's investments offer high returns. At home, there is likely to be good news. Today, real estate investment is a viable option. Jogging in the park first thing in the morning will be fun. You may be unmotivated at work today despite being excited about a new chapter in your life. A co-worker and you may argue over something private. If there's anything personal you need to discuss with this coworker, do it outside of work.

Love focus: Today is a good day to make romantic overtures, and you should have a pleasant time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you may get your dream job today. The time is now to pursue your passion-driven career. If you have interviews, success awaits you as the stars are aligned. Today, your business may make steady profits, and investments will be profitable. However, any property investments should be planned for a future date. Talk to your loved one with empathy and provide the care they expect. This may improve your relationship. Now that you're more robust, it's time to get fit. Listen to your trainer for safety.

Love Focus: Your significant other can surprise you with some wonderful information.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your work ethics will remain unquestionable, Scorpios. However, it's vital to balance your professional and family lives. Spending quality time with your family may strengthen your family relationships and make you happy. Today, watch your spending. Your past investment may not have yielded the expected returns, creating a financial challenge. Before making future major investments, use your savings wisely and consult a family member. Early in the morning, drink fluids and walk. You'll feel better faster.

Love Focus: Give your partner the time and consideration they deserve.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your company appreciates your intelligence. You may meet your goals, and senior officials may praise your performance. Today's workday could bring a promotion or raise. Celebrating your success will motivate your co-workers too. Today, your business will perform well, and you'll clear most debts. If you're considering real estate investment, ask your parents for advice to avoid future problems. Despite the negative behaviour of some relatives, you should spend time with your loved ones. Be strong and work out with your kids. Soon you'll feel refreshed and confident in your chores.

Love Focus: Now is the time to make amends, so take your significant other out shopping.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It's a nice day to visit a nearby park or beach with the family. You may have a very productive day at work, thanks in large part to the effect that your healthy, active lifestyle has had on you. Success is guaranteed if you show up for the interview. Make an effort to look presentable and exude assurance. Today's returns from the investments are about par for the course. Real estate investments, too, may pay off handsomely in the long run. When you go out today, pack some healthy snacks.

Love Focus: There's a good chance you'll find romantic success at an event today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

In the workplace, today marks a special occasion. You and your colleagues deserve recognition for the monumental financial success due to your efforts. Your high level of motivation in the workplace can be maintained. You should think about telling your parents and siblings how proud you are of them and how far you've come today. Hold a low-key party with your loved ones tonight. Though you will have a productive day at work, you might struggle with some physical issues. Be sure to eat well and stick to a healthy routine.

Love Focus: Now is the time to close the loopholes in your relationship, and you will be able to get what you deserve.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those who have battled a disease for a long time can finally say goodbye. The positive medical reports may motivate you to live healthier. Keep your drive. A co-worker or subordinate is likely to improve with your guidance. Your business is booming, so you can repay most of the loan today. Soon, you can own a home in your dream location. You may enjoy financial success today, but your family may be a little unpredictable. Avoid arguments at all costs. Any major decisions can be postponed for some time now.

Love focus: It’s time to take your relationship to another level.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

