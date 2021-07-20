Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Doing up your house may be on your mind. If you are travelling by air, you will not encounter any delays or glitches. A big load will be off your chest concerning a real estate issue. Some of you may get earmarked for campus recruitment on the academic front. Your foresight and excellent planning will find the cash registers ringing. Those new on the job will manage to find their feet. You will manage to maintain a good tempo for workouts.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get encouraged by positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial situation of some is likely to improve considerably. You may have to share the burden of domestic chores in the absence of hired help. A positive day is foreseen for marketing executives. You are likely to spend your time most constructively today. Balancing multiple tasks on the professional front is likely to keep you gainfully employed today. Some of you are likely to bounce back from bad health.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to meet a dead end, but don’t lose hope

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Religious minded may throng religious places and conduct some religious rites at home. Be careful on the road today. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some on the academic front. Financially, you may find yourself steadily on the upswing. Something positive is likely to happen on the professional front. Those who have taken up an exercise regimen will soon discover its benefits on the health front.

Love Focus: There is much joy foreseen for those in love, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. Money comes in steady stream. An employee involved in enhancing your business will need monetary encouragement. Keep your motivation up on the academic front. You will be back on track and cover lost ground admirably. Your goodwill is likely to garner full support of your well wishers for something you want done.

Love Focus: You can plan a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Adequate preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Don’t harbour high hopes of someone volunteering to give you a helping hand.

Something new introduced on the professional front is likely to ease your workload. You may have to keep a low profile on the social front. You can find financial front stabilising.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of a budding romance appearing on the horizon as someone of the opposite gender comes into your life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Some of you are likely to come into big money. Getting serious about an exercise regimen is indicated. You may be on a short fuse on the home front and are likely to nit-pick on each and everything. Something eagerly aspired for will be yours. You have the magic wand that will swing things in your favour on the professional front! Going with the wave rather than resisting it will be a sensible course to take.

Love Focus: You are likely to be impressed by someone from the opposite gender and get bitten by the love bug!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will succeed in persuading a family elder to undertake a pilgrimage. You find yourself energetic today and may overdo the workout bit. Spouse can expect a helping hand. Getting tied up with a social commitment is indicated.

There is much that is happening on the career front to keep you in high spirits. Your never-say-die spirit will be much in evidence in executing a task. Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front.

Love Focus: Your bluntness may not cut ice with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

you take steps to become fit. Having an enjoyable time with friends is foreseen today. You may have to burn the midnight oil just to cope up with the work piled on you. You will be happy for someone, who has achieved his or her academic dreams. Those living separately from family can expect a spot of leave. Promised money is likely to materialise sooner than expected. Good health is assured, as

Love Focus: Love pulls at the heart strings and you are likely to make music together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Advertisers and event managers will have to churn their creative juices for thinking up something original. Regular routine will keep you in good health. A family youngster may become a target for venting your frustration.

You will start enjoying professional life and will manage to impress all. Academically, you remain on a safe wicket. You may earn a good amount by selling something at a competitive price.

Love Focus: An opportunity to be with lover is likely to be availed by some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your expertise will be much in demand and add to your reputation at work. You are likely to become a bundle of energy as you tackle both personal and professional fronts admirably. Those dealing in property may get a deal of a lifetime. Keep your cards close to your chest, as it may matter on the career front. You are likely to come into big money of which you have no inkling now.

Love Focus: You may be in two minds regarding continuing a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Use this time to catch up on pending matters. You are likely to make an impact on those who matter. You will be able to give a good account of yourself by solving workplace problems.

Love Focus: Those trying their luck on the love front are likely to find success at last!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Remain regular in your workouts. Someone may resent doing your share of work. You can surprise lover by revealing your romantic side. Property you had been contributing to may finally be yours. Things begin to look better now, as you develop a renewed interest on the academic front. Arrears are likely to make your bank balance healthy. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough.

Love Focus: You can surprise lover by revealing your romantic side.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

