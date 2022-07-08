Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 8, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. This is the time to enjoy the fruits of labour. Visiting an ailing relation is possible for some, but it will be more out of duty than concern. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. Those travelling abroad may face some hassles, so prepare well and keep your papers in order.

Love Focus: Much bliss awaits you on the romantic front, as lover is out to woo you!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Checks and balances instituted on the financial front will help you save substantially. An encouraging time is foreseen for those hunting for a suitable job, as your demand rises. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement. Family will honour your choice. Travel is likely to prove profitable.

Love Focus: You will have the time and the inclination to do something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A profitable day is foreseen for jewellers or those dealing in gold. Academic success is foretold. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. A brief journey promises much fun. A quiet day with family is indicated today.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves are likely to get encouraging results in initiating a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A scheme you had invested in is likely to give good returns. Work front remains cool, enabling you to complete your tasks undisturbed. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front, as you get to meet your near and dear ones. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey.

Love Focus: Things look up on the romantic front as you manage to win over the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t promise anything to anyone, especially money. A trying time is foreseen for those connected with the media. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You will be able to kiss and make up with lover not in talking terms with you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Lay your concern for your financial situation at rest as you have enough. Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: A romantic set-up is likely, as partner is all out to woo you on the love front today!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. Promotion can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Approaching deadlines can make you jittery and cause mental tension. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: Unrealistic demands of lover may get you at your wits end.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Problem about finances will be resolved. Some perks awaited eagerly will take some more time to materialise for the uniformed. Exercises will help to get you back into shape. Tempers can flare up on the home front over some issue. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

More wait is foreseen for those expecting an increment. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. Spending money may become an issue with spouse. A well planned trip promises a great time. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Some central government employees can feel frustrated over an order. You will maintain a strict dietary control. Spouse or parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, especially for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Conscious effort on your part will go a long way in improving your financial condition. Those studying appearing for interviews will find their old confidence return. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Spouse or someone close may surprise you with a treat or gift. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt!

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. You are likely to face the brunt of a superior’s bad mood. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some.

A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to miss and make you a lonely heart.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

