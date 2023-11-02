All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 2, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some positive steps taken on the financial front are likely to pay rich dividends. A dietary change is likely to benefit you, health wise. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to spend your vacation in cooler climes. An ancestral house is likely to come in your name through inheritance. A job accomplished on the academic front is likely to be appreciated. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit today.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Figure and physique that you are trying to achieve is likely to become a reality with regular workouts. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. Money is your strength as of now, so don’t remain bee- minded and spoil your impression on others. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. You are soon going to find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: Those much in love can decide to take the next step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may become a bit frugal in your outlook as you try to save for something important. Health of those unwell is likely to deteriorate and may require extra care. A dressing down is imminent on the home front, if you don’t watch your step! Eligible are likely to travel out of town to meet prospective mates. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame.

Love Focus: Love is not yet in the air, but promises to be there soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Outside monetary help will keep your financial front strong. Something entrusted to you on the professional front will be accomplished with perfection. An elderly relation can extend help on the family front. Problems in a journey are likely to spoil the fun for some. A property is likely to come into your name. Support that you need on the academic front will be forthcoming. Spotlight is likely to be on you in a social event, so savour the attention being bestowed!

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Changed lifestyle will prove beneficial for your health. Financial front looks strong as your wealth enhances. This is a good time to push your ideas on the professional front. Family will be more than supportive. Investing in property is likely to give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Academic front looks promising as you continue to perform well. you can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be realised.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. Professionals may win some lucrative offers. You will get the support of those around you in finding a solution to a family problem. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance. A friend is likely to do you a good turn.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those looking for a suitable job should apply at more places. Gains from rented out property are foreseen. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Planning something big on the social front may be on your mind. Your foresight will help conserve money. Those unwell are likely to enjoy perfect health soon. It is best to postpone an official trip, as it may not meet your objective.

Love Focus: An old flame can call you up, but may not cut any ice with you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your professional prospects are likely to brighten, as new opportunities come your way. You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game being played on the home front. Acquiring property is on the cards as a loan comes to you. Someone helps you out on academic front today. Money will come to you from various sources and strengthen your financial front. Wayside food can cause problems and make you unwell. You may have to go on an official trip at a short notice, but it will be well worth it.

Love Focus: Neglecting your love life may strain relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. You are likely to get all the support of well-wishers for succeeding on the academic front.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the

romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. The amount cut from your salary is likely to be reimbursed. Those with a vehicle are certain to plan an outing today. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. Senior’s encouraging words are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Some of you can insist on organising a party or a get-together at home. There is much excitement in store for those undertaking a journey. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring lover in mood for it!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

There is a good chance of meeting someone who will help you out on the professional front. Family life seems most fulfilling and you will find spouse much more loving and caring. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Good earning is foreseen for freelancers and part- timers. You will be able to exercise self-control where food is concerned and enjoy satisfactory health.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find their soul mates.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

