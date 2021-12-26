Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 26: Work on time management

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are a happy child enjoying the sunlight when things go according to you. Your happiness drives by inclusion in society. You expect appreciation for the things you do for others. There is a sense of royalty attached to the way you walk and talk. Your purpose is to make an impact or impression on the masses and bring a true shift in their mindset. You are warm and friendly which makes you pleasurable to keep around. Know how to keep your inner child alive no matter where life takes you. Happiness can be created with conscious efforts instead of asking the same from others. You do not need any validation from others.

Leo Finance Today

If you have any existing investments or properties, you can expect gains from them today. If you're planning to do an investment, you will get amazing advice from an unexpected person and it will help you to make your investments.

Leo Family Today

A long distant relative may visit you today; their visit can affect your comfort at home. Your family will expect your time but due to work pressure, you may not cater to their expectations.

Leo Career Today

You will have a lot of work pressure. Your superior has all their hopes on you. Believe in doing smart work rather than hard work today. It will help you balance your day.

Leo Health Today

You are all set to begin your healthy day today. Some of you may get the meals according to your schedules and others will easily manage their meals. Overall, the day is going to be healthy. No cheat day is foreseen.

Leo Love Life Today

Dear Leo, you will have a pleasing day today. People in a relationship will be enjoying quality time together. Singles can expect a long drive or a dinner with their crush. Do not forget to ask them for it, they will not deny it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026