Leo Daily Horoscope for November 18: Good news is on its way!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This day may bring mixed results. You may have to postpone or cancel your travel plans. If you are planning to propose to someone or take someone out on a date, then stars are in your favor. Leo, you are smart and intelligent, you may find some ways to boost your income. Family members may need you in a family function and your presence may be appreciated in a social event.

Your partner may plan a surprise party for you. You are advised to use your energy in constructive activities.

What else is there to discover? Find out below!

Leo Finance Today

You may have good financial condition. You are advised to be careful if you are planning to loan your money to someone. You may have to blow up your savings in decorating your home. You may also get profit by selling any of your properties.

Leo Family Today

Your kids or siblings may make you proud with their achievements. A property related dispute among family members may resolve soon. Good news is foreseen on the domestic front.

Leo Career Today

You may feel a bit dull in the first half, but you can use your energy in the second half and complete all your pending tasks. Good opportunities are foreseen for business people.

Leo Health Today

You may feel so much better today, if you go out for a walk or jog. You should try to do something different from your daily routine in order to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Listening to music may help in keeping negative thoughts away.

Leo Love Life Today

Your flexible and understanding attitude may impress your partner and improve your romantic life too. Partner may also feel amiable and try to rekindle love life with a meaningful gesture. Those who want to propose to their lover may get a positive response.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Color: Golden

