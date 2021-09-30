Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 30: Love is waiting for you!

Leo

People born under this sign are generous and warm hearted, but can be pompous and self-centered. Today, you will manage to suppress your negative side and make the day favorable, especially where health, finance and romance are concerned. Take care never to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Leo Finance Today

While some expenses are unpredictable, but the ones that are not can be easily planned months in advance; this is exactly what you are likely to do and keep your spending under control. Good personal savings will make you seek minimum loan amount for purchasing a car, which will be easily repayable.

Leo Family Today

The day may find you busy in planning for a weekend family get-together at your home. Today, you may call your friends to your favorite mall and meet those you have not met in months. You must encourage your child to follow his/ her passion, besides studies.

Leo Career Today

If you are confident enough to pursue what you are passionate about, it has to work out. For students, this appears an ideal day to clear their doubts. If you want to impress your boss and become his favourite, do exactly as told, without applying your own mind to it!

Leo Health Today

You are likely to maintain good health by consuming foods that are high on fibre, but you will need a protein diet, if you plan to undertake strenuous workouts. A quick recovery is foreseen for someone who is not well for the past few days. Going out without masks is still not permitted, so don’t risk your health.

Leo Love Life Today

This seems to be an ideal day for romance, so put your agreements and disagreements aside for now and enjoy the day. Keeping things fun and interesting in love life can really make a big difference in your relationship. Those engaged will have a great time during courtship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

