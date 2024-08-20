Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 advices to avoid large-scale investments

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love masterstrokes Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. You must resolve them today as things may get complicated later.

Fall in love today to make the day better. Crucial assignments demand working additional hours. Financially you are good. Be careful about expenditure.

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Look for new responsibilities at work which will also test your potential. Be careful in expenditure today while health is good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You will see troubles today in the love affair. You must resolve them today as things may get complicated later. Some words may be misunderstood by the partner and this can lead to confusion. You need to be cautious to not hurt the feelings of the partner and must also provide freedom, respect, and care. Single Leos may come across someone special today. Consider expressing the feeling to get a positive response. Married Leos can also expect to expand their family today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will be there but it is wise to be careful about office politics. A coworker may conspire against you, impacting your morale. The management trusts your guts and will assign new tasks Ensure you meet the expectations. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side. Businessmen need to maintain a harmonious relationship with their partners and not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may impact the inflow of wealth and things may not be positive in speculative business. Avoid large-scale investments. However, you are good at resolving a monetary issue involving a friend. You can also buy electronic appliances and furniture today. A relative or sibling may be in financial need and you can give a helping hand today but ensure you get the money back on time.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there and it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise. Do not consume junk food today. You should also give up tobacco. There can be minor migraine or stomach-related issues in the first part of the day. Children may develop minor cuts while playing.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

