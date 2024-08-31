 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024 predicts a celebration in the family | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024 predicts a celebration in the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 31, 2024 03:37 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for August 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor monetary issues demand control over expenditure.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take up every challenge with a smile

Be ready to meet someone special today. Despite the hiccups, you will meet the official expectations. Minor monetary issues demand control over expenditure.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024: Be ready to meet someone special today
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 31, 2024: Be ready to meet someone special today

Keep your love life pleasant and engaged. Minor challenges may exist in the job but you will be good to meet the targets today. No serious health or wealth issues will be there.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be cool in the love affair and ensure you maintain a good rapport with the partner. Some love affairs will see the interference of an outsider which can make the relationship chaotic. You need to be open in communication. Females can expect the support of parents in the relationship. Single Leos will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high. You may meet up with an ex-flame and this may lead you back to the old relationship as you both will settle all the old problems.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Always show the willingness to take up new jobs as this will reflect on your commitment. Your attitude will impress the clients today. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary of position. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Those who are appearing for interviews can be confident about the results. Traders will find success in business expansion, especially to new places.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there but the personal life will be uninterrupted. You may sell a property or will buy one. Some Leos will need funds to pay the fees for the child studying abroad. You may also need to contribute to a celebration within the family. You may also renovate the home or invest in real estate. Traders will see good returns while seniors may have minor medical expenses.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Your health is normal today. Senior natives should not skip medicines today. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. Pregnant Leos are expected to be careful while walking or traveling. Some children on vacation will develop cuts and this can disturb the day. You can also join a gym or a yoga session to maintain your physical health.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On