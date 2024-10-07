Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024 predicts issues in the relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2024 01:46 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Talk openly with the partner in love and settle the relationship issues.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep egos aside today

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024. Do not let egos work out today and take steps to console the lover while spending time together.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024. Do not let egos work out today and take steps to console the lover while spending time together.

Talk openly with the partner in love and settle the relationship issues. Ensure you take up new challenges at work that will also test your mettle.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. Avoid controversies at the office and your goal should be to meet the professional expectations. While financial status will be good, you need to handle health issues today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Minor hurdles will be there in your love life. Your attitude is crucial today in settling the dispute. Do not let egos work out today and take steps to console the lover while spending time together. Open communication is crucial in the relationship. Single Leos should be ready to fall in love today. Though you may meet someone special, wait for a day or two to propose. Married Leos should not get into extramarital affairs as the spouse will find this out this evening.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your career would be at a turning point today and you need to decide where it needs to go. Be sincere at work and your discipline will be rewarded soon. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Marketing persons, IT professionals, chefs, and actors will travel for job-related reasons. Businessmen will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work out in the coming days.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may impact routine life. Some previous investments may not bring the expected results. However, you may get financial help from friends and even spouse. A legal issue within the family may require financial support and you need to spare money. A needy friend would ask for financial help today which you cannot refuse. Online lottery will also bring in fortune today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You will be fine in terms of health today. Have a proper work-life balance and avoid taking stress to home. However, some children can have a viral fever or oral health issues. Avoid food from outside as there can be digestion issues. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are driving to hilly terrains and ensure you follow all traffic rules.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

