Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 predicts business expansion plans

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You can be a good guide Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. You should be productive at work and be careful while making statements at team meetings.

Be careful while spending time with your lover and ensure you also meet the requirements at work. Do not invest money blindly but have a proper financial plan.

Troubleshoot the relationship issues today. You should be productive at work and be careful while making statements at team meetings. Have a proper plan while you make financial investments. Your health is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will walk through a tightrope. It is a tight walk where you will see both ups and downs. Ensure you shower affection on the lover and handle issues diplomatically. Do not lose your temper while having disagreements. Those who are new to a love affair need to be careful to know each other. Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Work hard today as new tasks also give you opportunities to grow. Your senior may assign responsibilities that may sound unrealistic but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Some organizations will expect multitasking and you may need to don different hats today. Students will be happy to clear papers and job seekers will get interviews lined up. Businessmen can consider expansion plans but will wait for a few days to make the final call. Entrepreneurs may face challenges from authorities related to licensing and funding today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You may expect monetary issues but they won’t be serious. Some investments may not give the expected results. This will stop you from making new investments in stock and speculative business. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. However, do not lend a big amount to a friend or a relative as you will have issues in getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid being prey to bad habits including smoking and consumption of alcohol that may impact the health. Be energetic throughout the day. Some seniors will complain about pain at joints while children may develop vision-related issues. Viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues will also be common among Leos today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)