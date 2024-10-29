Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts good fortune in stocks

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Obstacles form no problem today Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. There can also be sues over property or an old love affair and this can cause turbulence.

Be cool in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with the lover today. The chaos at the office needs to be managed. You are good in terms of health today.

Be tolerant and patient in the relationship. Resolve professional issues and strive to give the best results at the office. Both wealth and health will be positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance relationships may face minor troubles. Single Leos can expect someone new in their life. You may also patch up with an old lover, going back to a relationship that was once highly emotional. Resolve all the issues that caused tremors in the love life and accept the partner. There can also be sues over property or an old love affair and this can cause turbulence. Do not abuse the parents of your partner as most relationships may end sadly because of this. Disagreements may happen but handle it sensibly.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Stick to a tight professional schedule and also ensure all crucial tasks are accomplished in time. Your clients will be impressed with your commitment and you may require coming up with new ideas that may have more takers. Those who have put down the paper will have interviews lined up for the day. There will be new partnerships in the business but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A property will be sold off while some seniors will require medical attention which will also need funds. You may consider long-term investments including stock and share market which may bring fortune in the future. You may also renovate the home today but do not lend a big amount to someone as there will be issues in getting it back. Businessmen may face fund shortages. Do not invest in new territories, especially in foreign lands.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues related to the lungs and liver. You may require medical attention in the first part of the day. Some seniors will have pain in joints, especially in the knees. You must be careful about your diet and must cut down on fats and oil. Instead, go for more vegetables and fruits. Pregnant females must avoid adventurous activities including underwater sports.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)