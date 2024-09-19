Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 18, 2024 predicts new romances on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 19, 2024 12:37 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for September 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful while handling crucial tasks at work.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your creativity has no limits

Overcome love-related issues with an open mind. Professional success is another takeaway of the day. Consider saving money for medical requirements today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Professional success is another takeaway of the day.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Professional success is another takeaway of the day.

Look for happiness in a romantic relationship. Be careful while handling crucial tasks at work. Financially you are good but have control over the expenditure. Minor health issues may be there.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Let emotions play a crucial role in the love life. You may meet someone special and this may ignite love in you. Today is good to open up your mind to the crush. Be casual in approach while spending time with the lover. Do not let arguments between you and the lover go beyond this evening. Some Leos will take a call on the marriage. Those who are serious about break-up can go ahead with the plan as a new person may walk into the life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about some seniors who may conspire against you. A few tasks will demand additional hours today. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Some IT professionals as well as media personas will handle cases with utmost emergency. Traders will find success in business expansion, especially to new places. Logistics, law, textiles, construction, and manufacturing are businesses that bring in good returns today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, it is good to control the expenditure today. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. You may pick the second part of the day to buy a vehicle. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses. Today is not good to try to try luck in the stock market.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there and you must be careful about the lifestyle. Those who have cardiac-related issues need to be careful. Complications may come up which will even require hospitalization. Stay away from mental stress today and ensure you exercise properly. You may join a gym or a yoga session today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On