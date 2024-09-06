Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 6, 2024 predicts wealth from different sources

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love masterstrokes Overcome the issues in the relationship and spend more time with the lover. Your commitment at work will help in meeting the expectations. Wealth is good. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 5, 2024: Look for smart investment decisions today.

Overcome love-related issues with utmost care. New challenges at the office will strengthen your position. Look for smart investment decisions today. Health may have minor issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The love relationship will be productive and creative today. You will spend more time together and will also share emotions without inhibitions. Single Leos and those who had a breakup recently will be happy to see someone walking into their life. Some love affairs will get the approval of parents. Keep egos out of the love life and also value the person and opinions. Be careful about the words you use. Your words may be misunderstood by the lover and you must clear the air today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day. Some tasks will need you to work additional hours. IT professionals, healthcare employees, chefs, finance managers, and armed personnel will have a chaotic day. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. While you could launch new ventures today, the stars also favor new partnerships and business deals.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources today. You are in a good position to even make a hotel reservation and book flights abroad for a vacation. You may donate money to charity. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. Consider major investments including share, stock market, and speculative business. Those who are lucky will also win a legal battle over property.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there. Those who have cardiac issues or liver-related troubles will develop complications in the second part of the day. Diabetic Leos must also consult a doctor. Watch the food you have from outside and also skip alcohol while driving. Some minor ear and eye infections may also disturb you today.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)