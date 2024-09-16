Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts minor ruckus in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 16, 2024 01:10 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for September 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, the love life is warm and creative.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No risk bothers you

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Engage in activities that you both love. Handle professional troubles with commitment.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Engage in activities that you both love. Handle professional troubles with commitment.

Today, the love life is warm and creative. Engage in activities that you both love. Handle professional troubles with commitment. Financially you are good.

Continue your happy love life and ensure you both spend more time together. Handle official troubles with a diplomatic attitude. Your financial status is good today. No major medical issue will trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Today, minor ruckus may be there in the love life. A previous relationship will come back but married Leos should not get entangled in extramarital relationships. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the call to express their feeling. There can also be minor ego-related issues. Have control over emotions and do not lose your temper while having disagreements. Single Leos can also express their feeling for the crush in the second part of the day.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while making blunt statements at the office as your words may hurt a coworker who may object. You should also be responsible for team assignments and a client may express displeasure over the performance. Continue your efforts even while the deadlines are close and tasks are challenging. Businessmen should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day but the next half is good enough and will bring positive life changes.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and a previous investment will also be helpful in shooting up your financial status. Female Leos will buy a new vehicle while seniors will receive an ancestral property today. You may also have a dispute with a sibling over property, which needs to be settled. If you are keen on investment, consider the second half of the day. You may consider property, stock, and speculative business as good investment options.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. You are free from even existing illness. This will help you go on an adventurous trip. However, some seniors will develop pain in joints that will require medical attention. The office pressure should not be brought home and you need to drink plenty of water along with salads and nuts.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
