Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024 predicts positive results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 17, 2024 01:16 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for September 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the love issues to stay happy in the relationship.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024. You should sit together and discuss things to settle them.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024. You should sit together and discuss things to settle them.

Resolve the love issues to stay happy in the relationship. At the office, prove the mettle to ensure a better career. No major financial issue will come up.

Be careful to not annoy the lover today. Ensure you meet the expectations at work and give the best positive results. Be careful while you make financial investments and decisions. Your health will be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Today minor ego-related issues may exist in the relationship. Handle all love-related issues with a mature attitude. You should sit together and discuss things to settle them. Avoid unpleasant conversations today and you must also respect the emotions of the partner. Those lovers who feel the relationship is not on the right track can make the final call today. The second part of the day is good to propose and you may confidently express the feeling to the crush.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there but your success is in how efficiently you tackle them. Some tasks will need teamwork and you should also maintain a good rapport with co-workers today. Avoid office politics as this impacts productivity. Some copywriters, advertisement persons, nurses, chefs, and media persons will switch jobs today. A freelancing opportunity could be incredible for you, as it is a platform where you can showcase your work and creativity. Entrepreneurs will face minor licensing-related problems but they will be resolved before the day ends.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Though you are good to go for large-scale investments, take the guidance of a financial expert. Some Leos may also have unexpected expenses and it is vital that you keep a proper cap on the unwanted expenditure. Females will have a celebration among their friends and would need to contribute a big amount. Some Cancer natives will see the approval of a bank loan.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there but those who have minor ailments related to the chest and heart must be careful. Leos with asthma issues must avoid dusty surroundings. You must be careful while driving, especially in hilly terrains. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco today and also focus on maintaining health with a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On